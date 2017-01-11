KEYC - Coalition Plans to Support Ban on Abortion in Iowa

Coalition Plans to Support Ban on Abortion in Iowa

A coalition of anti-abortion groups plans to support legislation at the Iowa Legislature that bans abortion.

The newly formed Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders announced Wednesday that among its plans is to support a bill that says life begins at conception.

Such a measure would effectively ban abortion, which violates the U.S. Constitution. Other states that have passed similar legislation have run into legal challenges.

Group representatives say there's momentum in the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass such legislation. They also support efforts to remove family planning money from organizations such as Planned Parenthood that perform abortions. No family planning money is used on abortions.

Some Republican lawmakers say they support the life-at-conception bill but it's unclear if the measure has enough support to become law.

-KEYC News 12

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

