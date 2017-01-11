Continuing To Create A Better World For Kids

Patty Wetterling continues her work advocating for children across the country, speaking to a gym full of people in Springfield.

It's one of Patty Wetterling's first public presentations to a community since last fall's devastating news, ending a 27-year long search for Jacob Wetterling.

Patty Wetterling said, "We needed answers, and they were tough. It's not the ending anybody wanted, and we're trying to pull ourselves back and move forward with the world we knew, the world Jacob knew, the world we all believe in."

After the 1989 abduction of 11–year–old Jacob near his home in St. Joseph, Patty and her husband Jerry have worked to advocate and educate about child safety issues.

A message and conversation Patty is seeking to help parents and community members approach using what she's learned.

Patty Wetterling said, "It's a tough topic, and it's how do we talk about it and not scare our children or what should we say or not say."

It's a discussion the organizers of tonight's event in Springfield say is needed now more than ever... just by starting small.

Organizer Laura Lee Bast said, "It's not going to happen overnight, and it doesn't happen in a big tidal wave. It's all these little things and day by day conversations and behaviors that can create the change."

For Patty, it also involves the children as well, seen at the event as they helped plaster the gym's wall with message's drawing on the eleven attributes of Jacob.

Patty Wetterling said, "I love listening to children; I love the posters downstairs that the kids have made themselves of Jacob's attributes or what they feel it's like to be fair."

Because it takes a village... one Patty says has helped support her and her family on their long journey for answers.

Patty Wetterling said, "A statement of there's way more good people in the world than bad and when good people pull together amazing things do happen, and I can't thank the world enough for helping us through those really dark, dark days."

Jacob Wetterling Resource Center: http://www.gundersenhealth.org/ncptc/jacob-wetterling-resource-center/

--KEYC News 12