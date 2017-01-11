KEYC - MN DEED Awards $34 Million For Rural Broadband

MN DEED Awards $34 Million For Rural Broadband

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

The Department of Employment and Economic Development have allocated $34 million dollars to fund 42 broadband projects across the state, including a big one in Martin County, which was awarded $1.68 million dollars. That project will serve over 1700 households and 51 businesses.
 
"The Broadband Steering Committee took on a county-wide initiative to do a study knowing that funds were available through the state. Our objective was to apply for a county-wide broadband project and Frontier Communications stepped forward and became a partner," Martin County Coordinator Scott Higgins said.
 
The project will cost $3.5 million with the rest coming from Frontier.

Nearby Granada will add 40 customers with their grant.

50 homes and businesses will get internet in Lake Hanska Township.

Money is also heading to Winnebago for a couple dozen homes.

And the Westbrook project will serve nearly 400 new households and businesses.
 
"I think we all know that the internet is getting bigger and bigger. You need access for your business or at home. The point is to provide a better quality of life. Better internet access and higher speeds," Higgins said.
 

-- KEYC News 12.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

  • Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

    Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:28:00 GMT

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    •   