MN DEED Awards $34 Million For Rural Broadband

The Department of Employment and Economic Development have allocated $34 million dollars to fund 42 broadband projects across the state, including a big one in Martin County, which was awarded $1.68 million dollars. That project will serve over 1700 households and 51 businesses.



"The Broadband Steering Committee took on a county-wide initiative to do a study knowing that funds were available through the state. Our objective was to apply for a county-wide broadband project and Frontier Communications stepped forward and became a partner," Martin County Coordinator Scott Higgins said.



The project will cost $3.5 million with the rest coming from Frontier.

Nearby Granada will add 40 customers with their grant.

50 homes and businesses will get internet in Lake Hanska Township.

Money is also heading to Winnebago for a couple dozen homes.

And the Westbrook project will serve nearly 400 new households and businesses.



"I think we all know that the internet is getting bigger and bigger. You need access for your business or at home. The point is to provide a better quality of life. Better internet access and higher speeds," Higgins said.



