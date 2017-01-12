KEYC - Gov. Dayton Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Minnesota Jud

Gov. Dayton Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Minnesota Judge

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Governor Dayton is ordering all U.S. Flags and Minnesota Flags to be flown at half-staff today at state and federal buildings in honor of a late Minnesota Judge.

Minnesota Federal District Judge Miles Welton Lord died last month at the age of 97.

Well known as "The people's judge", Lord, a native to the Iron Range, served as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Attorney General of Minnesota, and U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

He was also appointed to serve as a Federal Judge for the Federal District of Minnesota by President Lyndon Johnson, where he later served as Chief Judge. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four Charged In Nicollet County Undercover Prostitution Sting

    Four Charged In Nicollet County Undercover Prostitution Sting

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-07-17 14:02:29 GMT

    Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato. 

    Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato. 

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • UPDATE: Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

    UPDATE: Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-07-17 17:41:14 GMT

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    •   