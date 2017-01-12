Gov. Dayton Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Minnesota Judge

Governor Dayton is ordering all U.S. Flags and Minnesota Flags to be flown at half-staff today at state and federal buildings in honor of a late Minnesota Judge.

Minnesota Federal District Judge Miles Welton Lord died last month at the age of 97.

Well known as "The people's judge", Lord, a native to the Iron Range, served as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Attorney General of Minnesota, and U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

He was also appointed to serve as a Federal Judge for the Federal District of Minnesota by President Lyndon Johnson, where he later served as Chief Judge.