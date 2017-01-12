KEYC - Rioting Charges Thrown Out In Police Shooting Protest

Rioting Charges Thrown Out In Police Shooting Protest

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A judge has thrown out riot charges against more than 40 people who were at an interstate protest in St. Paul over the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile.
    About 300 demonstrators walked onto Interstate 94 last July and blocked traffic. Some threw rocks, bottles and other things at police officers. Authorities say 16 officers were injured. Forty-six people were charged with third-degree riot, along with misdemeanor public nuisance and unlawful assembly.
Ramsey County Judge G. Tony Atwal said Wednesday that there was no evidence the 46 defendants had thrown anything at police and that simply being at the protest doesn't constitute rioting. 
    Atwal added that evidence still exists to uphold the other charges of public nuisance and unlawful assembly. The freeway was closed for nearly five hours. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four Charged In Nicollet County Undercover Prostitution Sting

    Four Charged In Nicollet County Undercover Prostitution Sting

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-07-17 14:02:29 GMT

    Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato. 

    Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato. 

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • UPDATE: Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

    UPDATE: Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

    Monday, July 17 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-07-17 17:41:14 GMT

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    •   