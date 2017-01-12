Man Paroled In MN Charged In Fatal Nebraska Shooting

A man released on parole less than two years ago for a Minnesota slaying has been charged with fatally shooting an Omaha woman and injuring her fiance last fall.

Omaha police say 31-year-old Tyeric Lessley was arrested Tuesday in Omaha and is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon. Court records say he's charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes. He's accused of killing Suzanne Pope and wounding Curtis Goodwin on Oct. 29. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Lessley.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say Lessley was sent to a Minnesota prison after pleading guilty in 2010 to unintentional felony murder in Minneapolis. He was paroled in April 2015.