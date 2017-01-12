Three Arrested For Involvement in Alleged Robbery, Assault

On Wednesday an adult female reported being threatened, assaulted, and having personal property stolen from her while at 55895 Hemlock Road located in South Bend Township in rural Mankato the previous evening.

The alleged victim said she attempted to avoid the attack by locking herself in the bathroom, but was unsuccessful.

The victim reported being punched, choked, and hit over the head with a pitcher or similar object and said clothing, jewelry, and her cell phone were stolen from her.

Preliminary investigation identified the suspect as Tera Volk, age 35 of Mankato.

Search warrants were executed at multiple locations during the evening hours of 01-11-17.

Tera Volk was located and arrested during the search of 702 McCaulley Street in South Bend Township.

Clayton Briggs age 28 and Chasity Volk age 40 were also arrested for drug-related offenses at the residence.

The victim of the assault received medical attention for her injuries which included closure of the wound to her head and is expected to make a full recovery.

Tera Volk, Clayton Briggs, and Chasity Volk remain in the Blue Earth County Jail pending initial court appearances.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Requested charges for each individual are listed below. Tera Volk – Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Assault Clayton Briggs – 2nd Degree Controlled Substance Sales and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Possession Chasity Volk – 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession

-KEYC News 12