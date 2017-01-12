MIDDAY INTERVIEW: How To Fight Off The Winter Blues

Mayo Clinic Social Worker Jessie Wolf joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer.

Wolf says treatment for SAD may include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy and medications.

Don't brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the "winter blues" or a seasonal funk that you have to tough out on your own. Wolf says to take steps to keep your mood and motivation steady throughout the year.