MN GOP Targets Buffer Law For Repeal

House Republicans are targeting the state's law meant to improve water quality from farm runoff.

A bill introduced this week would repeal 2015's buffer law, which requires 50-foot setbacks between cropland and public waterways. It's one of Gov. Mark Dayton's signature initiatives to boost water quality.

Rep. Steve Green introduced the bill on Wednesday. The Fosston Republican says farmers are angry about how the state is handling the implementation and it merits a do-over.

Dayton's spokesman Sam Fettig says the governor is open to suggested fixes but would veto an outright repeal.

The Legislature and Dayton have already made several changes to limit the scope of the law. Agricultural groups say the state also needs to put up funding for counties to enforce the measure and offset farmers' losses.



