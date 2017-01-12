Blue Earth County Lt. Earns Prestigious Award

Lieutenant Jeff Wersal was awarded the 2017 MSCIC Investigator Meritorious Service Award on January 9, 2017, at the MSCIC Winter Conference in Mankato, MN in front of 381 law enforcement officers and County Prosecutors. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division nominated Lieutenant Wersal for the award.

The Minnesota South Central Investigator's Coalition (MSCIC) is a nonprofit organization comprised of law enforcement professionals throughout south-central Minnesota.

The mission of MSCIC is to provide an avenue to exchange investigative information and training between multiple jurisdictions.

This includes Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies. To be considered for the MSCIC Investigator Meritorious Service Award, the candidate must possess the following job-related attributes: Outstanding Work Performance, Initiative, Leadership, and Effective Interpersonal Relations.

This award is presented to a law enforcement professional that has provided extraordinary service in one or more instances to a law enforcement agency or agencies. This award honors actions by a person that far exceed those which would normally be expected.

It should be known that this award is intended for those individuals who display the highest quality of leadership and excellence in their field over a sustained period of time.

-KEYC News 12