Flu Hospitalizations Down This Week

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of flu hospitalizations are down from last week.

The MDH says 53 Minnesotans were hospitalized.  That compares to 59 last week.

In South Central Minnesota, four people were hospitalized.  That compares to 10 total for 2017.

