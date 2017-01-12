Idling Your Vehicle Can Do More Harm Than Good

It's no joke that Minnesota's chilly winter season makes you want to jump in a warm vehicle.

And for many drivers, starting up your vehicle before running back inside is part of your daily routine, but letting your vehicle idle for too long can actually do more harm than good.

"Some people are letting them still sit for over 10 minutes, running and letting them warm–up which is basically just making them nice and warm on the inside. It hurts your gas mileage and it uses your fuel really kind of unnecessary," Austins Auto Owner, Lynn Auto said.

Vehicles newer than the year 2000 really only need at most a minute and a half to warm up before taking off.

"We have zero twenty oil in a lot of cars now. They went to that kind of oil so that all these people are always in a hurry and you could just start the car up and go," Austin said.

Experts say excessive idling can create moisture build up on the engine, damaging it over time.

"We have much more stringent tail pipe emissions now so it's kind of better to get the car out and moving at times. It keeps the catalytic converter cooler," Austin said.

Not only can idling do damage over time, but unattended idling vehicles can be a target for theft.

"A vehicle that's running in the street unattended with the keys in it is a lot easier of a target for people looking to steal," North Mankato Police Department, Lieutenant Shawn Morgan said.

For everyone trying to avoid scraping their windows in the cold by leaving their vehicle idle for long periods of time may want to start toughing it out.

"We're sympathetic to people that are trying to get their vehicles warmed up. Obviously we don't want you driving your vehicles with the windows all frosted up and all snowy and icy. You're just going to have to dress a little bit warmer," Morgan said.

It's not against city ordinance in Mankato or North Mankato to let your car idle unattended, but the most important thing is to use common sense when doing so.

After checking with surrounding areas, St. Peter is the only one to have an ordinance regarding idling vehicles. However, St. Peter officials say they have never ticketed anyone for this reason.

--KEYC News 12