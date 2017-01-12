New Ulm Woman Sentenced For Felony Theft From Employer

In August of 2016 40-year-old Jennifer Sue Gieseke, of New Ulm was charged with 11 counts of felony theft. The allegation was that while Gieseke was a trusted employee of 14-years for Puhlmann Lumber and Design.

According to the New Ulm Police Department, Gieseke stole money from the company by issuing fraudulent checks to herself and stealing cash from Puhlmann Lumber accounts. This initial amount was listed as $135,510.57.

On Thursday, January 12th 2017, Gieseke entered guilty pleas to two counts of felony theft in Brown County District Court in front of Judge Todd Westpahl. As part of the plea agreement Jennifer Gieseke agreed to serve 120 days in jail and to pay restitution of $135,000 over a four year time period.

The 120 days in jail may be “staggered” into four segments of 30 days each, with 30 days served each year for the next four years. The restitution will also be spread over four years with $60,000 due at sentencing and the remaining $75,000 split over the next four years. Also as part of the agreement, Gieseke may elect to serve 20 days of “STS” or sentence to serve in lieu of the first jail segment. If Gieseke has satisfactorily performed all of the requirements of probation, including making the required restitution payment each year, she may petition the Court to have future jail segments waived or reduced each year.

While in court on Tuesday, Judge Westpahl asked Gieseke why she stole the money and Gieseke replied “I had a lapse in judgment”.

Puhlmann Lumber representatives were in court and agreed with the plea agreement.

According to NUPD, they are satisfied to recover a portion of the money stolen and just want to put this incident behind them. They feel betrayed by such a valued employee stealing such a large amount of money from their business.

This case is being prosecuted by Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson and Deputy County Attorney Daniel Kalk.

Sentencing in this matter is scheduled for March 9th at 1:00 p.m.

