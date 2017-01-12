Minnesota Clergy Abuse Victims to Vote on Compensation Plans

About 450 victims of clergy sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon get a chance to vote on competing compensation plans.

Ballots will be sent out within 30 days and votes are expected to be counted this spring. Archdiocese attorney Charles Rogers says the results won't determine the final plan, but will help as negotiations continue. Rogers says he's hoping for a decision by June.

The plan from the archdiocese includes a fund of at least $155 million for abuse victims who filed claims in bankruptcy court. The bulk of that money comes from insurance payments. A plan by the survivors' committee calls for the archdiocese to increase its contributions to the victims' fund to at least $80 million.

-KEYC News 12