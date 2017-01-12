Unclaimed $50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Jackson, One Day Left To Claim

There were 12 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for the Jan. 13, 2016 drawing, one of which has not yet been claimed and will expire at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017 if a winner does not come forward.

That unclaimed winning ticket was purchased at SuperAmerica, located at 514 – 3rd St., in Jackson.

The winning ticket is from the Powerball. The numbers are 4, 8, 19, 27, 34 and the Powerball is 10.

To claim the prize, you need to have matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball.



-KEYC News 12