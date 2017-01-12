Feeling The Winter Blues

When the weather outside is frightful, no place can seem delightful.

When the fall and winter months set in, most people only go outside when they have to.

Mayo Clinic Social Worker Jessie Wolf said, "It's cold, we're starting to spend a lot more time inside so windows drawn and not getting that sunshine and doing those things we normally would do during summer months."

And for some, it leads to season related depression referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder... which includes some symptoms including irritability to feeling tired.

Wolf said, "Troubles with sleep, meaning falling asleep, staying asleep or sleeping too much. Some individuals struggle with appetite changes."

One of the treatment options for Seasonal Affective Disorder includes adding a bit more light. Light therapy like one at MSU–Mankato mimics outdoor light and studies suggest it helps with brain chemicals dealing with mood that can elevate some of the symptoms of SAD.

Jessie Wolf says for those suffering severe symptoms, it's best to see a doctor to work on a treatment plan.

But for others, she advises finding ways to stay active.

Wolf said, "What activities can you do inside that you would get fulfillment and joy from and you might have to push yourself."

For other people, the cold makes for a perfect excuse to get away or plan a vacation.

For travel agencies, this time of year is among the best for business, with people looking for someplace warm.

Travel Center Inc. travel consultant Molly Smith said, "The idea of having a vacation planned is still probably a good mindset for people during the cold, that they know going and they're going soon and somewhere fun and warm."

Mexico is the top of the list for a destination in Minnesota's January.

