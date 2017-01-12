Assisted Suicide Murder Case Ends With 40 Year Prison Sentence

The Faribault man who killed an Ohio woman in an assisted suicide plot is convicted and sentenced in Rice County Court today.



Jason Nisbit received a 40 year prison sentence for the death of 24 year old Chelsea Martinez in August of 2015.



The case was complicated by numerous factors, including Nisbit's mental health, and the fact that his victim was compliant in the crime.

Court documents say Martinez arrived in Faribault back in August 2015, and met with Nisbit at a local motel.

They then traveled to a park on Cannon Lake west of the city, where they headed to the woods south of Highway 60.

Nisbit bound Martinez's hands and feet, then strangled her with a cord.

After she passed out, he cut her throat, and then hid her in a nearby culvert.

Nisbit was being tried for first degree murder, but the court eventually dismissed that charge, instead handing down a guilty verdict for second degree murder.

Including time served, he will be eligible for release in 2042.

-- KEYC News 12