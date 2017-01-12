New Ulm Strives to Become Bike Friendly

Groups from New Ulm are striving to make the city a national bike friendly designation.



"We've added about 25 new bike racks around town to help promote bicycling. We've identified 13 miles of low volume streets as designated bike routes and we've had 4 miles of those designated bike routes painted with bike sharrows," said Cindy Winters with the Heart of New Ulm.



The Heart of New Ulm in partnership with the Parks and Rec Commission implemented these changes in hopes of earning a 'Bicycle Friendly Community' designation. This is earned by submitting an application to the League of American Bicyclists.



"It's a sign that lets people know that your community is bicycle friendly," said Winters.



If the city applies and receives the designation, New Ulm would be recognized as a bike friendly community nationwide, drawing in more tourists.



"It's good for our businesses, it's good for our attractions and it's good for those people who want a more healthy vacation experience. Increasingly, we are hearing from our tourists that they are looking for bicycle friendly communities," said Audra Shaneman with New Ulm Chamber of Commerce.



Winters added, "Biking is a big, huge industry. It's really an economic driver. People look for bicycle friendly communities when they're traveling and they want to live in bicycle friendly communities."



Before the application can be submitted, it must be authorized by the City Council.



"If the City Council approves it, which I don't think they'll be any problem with that, we'll submit it in February and we'll find out later this spring whether we receive a designation or not," said Winters.



If the city receives the designation from the League, two signs will be hung to indicate bike friendliness... at no cost to the city.

