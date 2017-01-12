RENU In Hands Of Legislature

The city of New Ulm is hoping to reauthorize the local option sales tax this session.



In November, voters approved the half-percent sales tax, which would generate up to $14.8 million to fund 7 new community projects. But before these projects can begin, the city must receive approval from state legislators.



"Our local Senator Gary Dahms is authoring the bill and Representative Paul Torkelson will be co-authoring. We're hopeful that the house, senate and the governor will agree and reauthorize our local options sales tax this session," said Dept. of Park and Recreation Director Tom Schmitz.



If the bill gets legislative approval, the Park and Rec Commission says they will begin hiring architects and engineers to design these projects. This includes an indoor waterpark, a wellness center and improvements to Johnson Park grandstand.

--KEYC News 12