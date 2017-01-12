Certain Tax Credits Will Delay Refunds Until February 15

The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million households this year as the agency steps up efforts to fight identity theft and fraud.The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million households this year as the agency steps up efforts to fight identity theft and fraud.



For those that claim either the earned income tax credit and/or the additional child tax credit, you will not be receiving your federal tax refund until after February 15th, no exceptions.



"We really don't know what to expect, but we're letting everybody to expect a little longer wait for those refunds this year. The filing season starts on January 23, so if you're ready to go, get your tax returns filed, but don't expect those funds to come as quick as they had in the past," Jim Heilman with Clifton Larson Allen said.



A new federal law requires the IRS to delay the refunds in an effort to fight fraud, an estimated $40 billion a year.



"There were a lot of fraudulent claims relating to this tax credit in the past. What they wanted to was allow the IRS more time to double check these claims," Heilman said.



The tax breaks are geared to benefit the working poor, and many families claim both.



"The downside is these two tax credits really are geared toward lower income working families and there's some pretty big dollar amounts - earned income credit can go anywhere from $500 up to $6,500," Heilman said.



-- KEYC News 12.