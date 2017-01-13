KEYC - UPDATE: GoFundMe Created For Two Employees Badly Burned In Dodge

UPDATE: GoFundMe Created For Two Employees Badly Burned In Dodge Center Explosion

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Updated 10:04 a.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for two of the victims hospitalized following an explosion at a Dodge Center truck manufacturing plant.

Authorities say six people were hurt in the explosion Wednesday morning in the paint shop of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for employees Anthony Putratz and Eemou See.

Family says 50% of Putratz’s body was burned from the waist up.  He's expected to remain in the burn unit for at least two months.

See’s family says she suffered third degree burns on 50% of her body from the waist up.

Investigators from OSHA are investigating the cause of that explosion.

Officers say a total of two people were airlifted to the hospital while two were taken by ambulance and two others were treated at the scene.

To make a donation to the Putratz family visit https://www.gofundme.com/apfund and for the See family, visit  https://www.gofundme.com/loving-eemou

