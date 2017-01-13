Grain Storage Capacity Grows In Minnesota In 2016

Minnesota farmers and co-ops are continuing to make more room in order to store their bushels.

According to the latest USDA Grain Stocks report storage capacity on Minnesota farms stayed steady at 1.5 billion bushels, while the state's 580 off-farm storage facilities grew to 760 million bushels...a 10 million bushel increase from 2015.

As of December 1st, Minnesota has a total of 2.26 billion bushels of storage capacity, up slightly from 2015.

Minnesota trails behind Illinois, with the second most storage capacity in the Midwest in 2016.