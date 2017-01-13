Iowa Lawmaker Proposes Ending Tenure At Public Universities

A Republican senator has introduced a bill to end tenure for faculty at Iowa's public university, saying he wants administrators to have more flexibility in managing professors.

State Sen. Brad Zaun is introducing the bill, which would establish grounds for the termination of employment for any faculty member.

The Board of Regents and faculty oppose the bill, saying Zaun doesn't understand the purpose and value of tenure in attracting the best employees. Joe Gorton, a criminology professor at the University of Northern Iowa, says tenure prevents faculty from being fired for exercising the freedom to teach and conducting research about controversial or unpopular topics.