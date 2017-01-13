KEYC - Steering Clear Of Bad Luck On Friday The 13th

Steering Clear Of Bad Luck On Friday The 13th

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
I's Friday the 13th and many people say this is an unlucky day where strange things can happen!
So,if you're superstitious, there are some things you may want to avoid.
Those include things like black cats and walking under ladders.
And if you want to ward off any of that bad luck, throwing some salt over your shoulder or knocking on wood may do the trick.