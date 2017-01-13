Search Warrants Providing More Information Into Officer-Involved Shooting

***LONG VERSION***

We're learning more about the events leading up to the fatal officer-involved shooting in Mankato New Year's Eve.

Search warrants filed in Blue Earth County Court are shedding more light on events prior to the fatal officer–involved shooting of 33–year–old Chase Tuseth on December 31.

According to the documents, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents found a phone later determined to belong to Tuseth.

The search warrants state Tuseth sent texts and Facebook messages where he refers to taking Ecstasy, LSD and Adderall.

Another warrant adds the BCA interviewed Willard Pierce who was with Tuseth in the hours before the shooting.

Pierce told the agent they were at Mettler's Bar and says Tuseth told him he was on Ecstasy.

Pierce also says he saw him take what he thought was LSD.

The warrant says the two then went to the Country Inn and Suites and around 4 in the morning staff called 9–1–1 to report Tuseth was causing a disturbance.

Mankato Officer Gary Schnorenberg responded and after an altercation and attempts to restrain Tuseth, he was shot and killed.

The warrants also include a list of evidence collected at the scene, including five cartridge cases, two bullets found in the ceiling and a Taser, which the BCA says Officer Schnorenberg successfully used before the struggle.

Officer Schnorenberg remains on standard administrative leave.

The BCA's investigation is ongoing.

--KEYC News 12