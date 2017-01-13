At Least 65 Cows Killed In Scott County Dairy Barn Fire

Dozens of cows are killed in a fire early this morning at a dairy farm in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, firefighters responded to a barn on fire north of 260th Street in New Market Township just before 4:30 this morning.

Officials say at least 65 cows in the dairy barn were killed in the fire.

The owners Ray and Cindy Deutsch were home at the time.

No people were hurt and no other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.