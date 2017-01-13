KEYC - FEMA Encourages Registration For Disaster Help

FEMA Encourages Registration For Disaster Help

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Minnesota residents have until Monday, January 30, to register for federal disaster assistance.

Even if you reported damage or loss to local, county or state officials, you still have to register with FEMA.

Call 800-621-3362. You can also register online at disasterassistance.GOV

