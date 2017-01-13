$50,000 Powerball Ticket Unclaimed

Super America in Jackson sells thousands of Powerball tickets to locals and people passing through each year..

"I always buy my Powerballs here but I wasn't fortunate enough to be the winner this time."

"One of the 12 50 thousand dollar Powerball tickets was sold from this machine in Jackson, but for that winner this Friday the 13 might be their unluckiest day.. Without even knowing it."

"I don't know why you'd wait for the last day."

"Do you have the winning Powerball ticket that was sold here and you haven't been up to claim it. Just trying to get word out that there's a big winner out there and you need to get it claimed by today," Super America Manager, Deb Sundahl said.

With no possible way to track down the winner, spreading the word until the last minute is their only hope.

"It's been on Facebook too so I'm just hoping someone finds it. Could even be somebody from out of town that or somebody just lost it misplaced it or something I don't know," Deb Sundahl said.

"I found one under my stove I should've looked at. Yeah you should've."

Say that you were the one who didn't claim their 50 thousand dollar prize, how would you feel about that?

"Well that'd be kind of foolish.

Would you cry?

"Yeah."

Deborah, who has worked for Super America for nearly 20 years says this is the first time they have sold a big winning ticket.

"I'm really hoping that whoever has this ticket really gets there to claim it today. That'd be really big for our city here," Sundahl said.

--KEYC News 12