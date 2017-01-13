Minnesota Man Paralyzed at Trampoline Park Settles For $3M

A Brainerd man has settled his lawsuit against a St. Cloud trampoline park where he suffered a paralyzing injury in 2015.

Attorneys representing Anthony Seitz say that AirMaxx Trampoline Park will pay Seitz $3 million to settle the case. The settlement was reached during mediation.

Seitz was paralyzed in August 2015 after he jumped into a foam pit at the trampoline park. He was playing there with his 11-year-old son when he jumped into the pit and landed on his neck, breaking it.

Seitz signed a waiver of liability before the injury, but his lawsuit contended that AirMaxx was grossly negligent.

Michael Hutchens, an attorney for AirMaxx, says the park is safe but the settlement avoided a trial and a potentially much larger award.

