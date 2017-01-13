Tax Help Breaks Legislative Ice, But Bigger Fights Loom

The first bill of Minnesota's 2017 legislative session is already in the books, but the remainder won't be so easy.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a tax bill into law Friday that will provide cuts for more than 200,000 Minnesota residents. It squares state law with federal taxes to provide help for teachers, college students and homeowners.

But the governor is still at odds with the Legislature on legislation for health insurance premium relief. Upcoming proposals for a two-year budget and transportation funding won't receive the same easy trip through the Legislature as Friday's tax bill.

Minnesota's Senate passed financial help to offset massive premium increases on the individual market but it's not over yet. Dayton says it won't deliver relief soon enough and wants to wait for broader reforms.

-KEYC News 12