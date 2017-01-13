Hwy 14 Partnership Urges Lawmakers For Funding

It's been a long road in expanding highway 14 and without a comprehensive transportation bill passed in the Minnesota Legislature, progress continues to be at a standstill.



"We've got to figure out how we're going to provide that stable, dedicated funding in the transportation bill and reconcile the differences between the ideas of the DFL minority and the GOP majority and, of course, Governor Dayton," said Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL).



The Highway 14 Partnership says they need $350 million to finish expanding the highway into four lanes. This would cover the stretch of land from Owatonna to Dodge Center and from New Ulm to Rochester.



"What we want to have happen is that whenever the state has a surplus, that they would take $50 million of that surplus and automatically set it aside for Corridors of Commerce projects. That's priority number one. Priority number two is that the state has the ability to do what's called trunk highway bonds. These are borrowed funds that the state can access for transportation. We'd like them to take $300 million in trunk highway bonds and put that into the Corridors of Commerce program as a one–time appropriation," said Patrick Baker with the Highway 14 Partnership.



The Legislature established the Corridors of Commerce program in 2013 as a way to fund highway expansion projects and improve freight movement across the state.



"That allows us to at least keep moving forward on some of these projects in the absence of a larger transportation bill that we need," said Baker.



Representative Johnson says he's just as eager to fund the final stretch of the project this session.



"I won't rest easy, I'm proud that we got some money to get it through to the west side of Nicollet, but we're not done until we get it all the way to New Ulm and all the way to Rochester," said Johnson.

--KEYC News 12.