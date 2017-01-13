BCA Releases Names of Officer, Deceased in Austin Shooting

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened on Wednesday, January 11, in Austin, Minn.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Coroner’s Office at the Mayo Clinic has identified the deceased subject as Ronald Dean Johnson, Jr. DOB August 19, 1975, of 1010 8th Ave. SW in Austin. Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

On January 11 shortly after 3:30 p.m., law enforcement from the Austin Police Department and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance involving a person with a knife.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, when a woman who had been visiting Johnson at his home informed him that she was leaving, Johnson produced a knife, refused to allow her to leave, and forced her to the upper level of the home.

When the officers and deputies entered the home, they made verbal contact with Johnson. Johnson said that if they attempted to come to the second floor Johnson would “cut her.” When the woman began screaming law enforcement attempted to climb the stairs to the second level. Johnson began throwing items down on them, striking Austin Police Officer Chad Norman with a window unit air conditioner and a glass bottle. Officer Norman fired his weapon, striking Johnson.

Johnson was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and later by helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he died.

Officer Norman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin where he was treated for his injuries and released. The woman was not stabbed but had been assaulted prior to law enforcement arriving on the scene.

Officer Norman has been with Austin Police Department for 14 years. He is currently on standard administrative leave. No other law enforcement fired their weapon during the incident.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered several knives and blades at the scene. There is no body-worn camera or other video of the incident.

The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Austin Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

