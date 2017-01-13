Emergency Meeting Regarding Steele County Courthouse

Water damage caused the Steele County courthouse to close its doors, and they're not sure when they're going to be able to open back up. Friday, the Steele County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the Steele County courthouse. At the meeting, the board authorized agreements for repairs.



"Well initially the response was, I mean people were just kind of, in disbelief. That one, that could happen, and two, you know when people started seeing the pictures the amount of damage that can happen in such a short amount of time," Laura Elvebak, Steele County Administrator said.



On Tuesday the building evacuated after a water pipe in the attic burst, causing damage to all three floors below. Officials are unsure of how much the repairs and clean–up are going to cost, or how quickly it can be repaired.



"As far as our planning purposes we're looking at a minimum of a couple of months before we would be able to safely get the public and our employees back into the building," Elvebak said.



A couple months of the courts and probation services being displaced. Right now, the courts have been moved to across the street to the fire hall. Probation services are in two locations right now, both the administration center and the courthouse office building.



"Obviously, there is the potential for some inconvenience just because, if they have to go to court, and they think they're going to the courthouse, and they're not. There's going to be some inconvenience probation services working out of two different sites is possibly going to be an inconvenience," Elvebak said.



Whatever the cost, the courthouse is invaluable to the community.



"It's on the national registry of historic places. So I think people are just in disbelief that something like that could happen and will be curious and interested in seeing how quickly and, we can get it back, up and running," Elvebak said.