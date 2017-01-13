Branstad Appoints Ex-Deputy AG to Public Information Board

Gov. Terry Branstad has appointed a former high-ranking state government lawyer, a former Polk County supervisor and a retired newspaper publisher to the Iowa Public Information Board.

Branstad announced Friday that former deputy attorney general Julie Pottorff will fill a term on the board that expires in 2020.

Pottorff served for years under Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and often gave advice to state and local agencies about the Iowa open records and open meetings laws.

Meanwhile, Branstad appointed former Polk County supervisor and Urbandale Mayor E.J. Giovannetti and retired Jefferson newspaper publisher Rick Morain to board seats that expire next year.

All three appointments are subject to state Senate confirmation.

The board considers complaints about compliance with open records and meetings laws and can sanction public officials who violate them, although it rarely does so.

-KEYC News 12