Woman Dies, 2 Others Injured In House Fire In NE Minnesota

Authorities say a woman is dead and two other people seriously injured after a house fire in Mountain Iron, on northeastern Minnesota's Iron Range.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the fire in Mountain Iron's downtown at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis says there was "no survivable space in the building."

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the ruins.

Two people were able to escape the blaze but suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a Duluth hospital.

The home was destroyed. There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

-KEYC News 12