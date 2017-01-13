CMC Girls Basketball Bounces Back To Down NUC

Nearly halfway through the season and Thursday night saw the 8th-ranked girls basketball team from Cedar Mountain Comfrey just handed their first loss of the year by the New Ulm Eagles. Friday night the Cougars were looking to get back on track in New Ulm taking on the Greyhounds at Cathedral. C-M-C got off to an 8-0 run and never looked back. Taylor Rose led the way for the Cougars with 19 points as they beat New Ulm Cathedral 76-33.