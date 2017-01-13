KEYC - New Ulm Boys Hoops Squad Dominates B-E-A In 2nd Half of Win

By Erick Lind, Assignment Editor
New Ulm, MN -

Big South boys basketball game between New Ulm and Blue Earth Area on Friday night, and it was a close one at the break.  Eagles led the Bucs by only four at halftime, but seven straight to start the 2nd half.  New Ulm put the pedal down from there and go on to win big 60-39.