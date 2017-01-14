Strong Second Half Gives Mav Men The Win Over Minot St.

The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.
Offense explodes for 9 runs.
Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.
Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.
On Wednesday, former Maverick stand-out Zach Palmquist re-signed a deal with the Minnesota Wild. Palmquist inked a one-year, two-way contract. The 26-year old will make $726,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. Though he hasn't appeared in a NHL game he had two goals, 19-assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season. The South St. Paul-native signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after his sen...
The MSU men's hockey team will be featured in the 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities. The Mavericks face St. Cloud State on January 20th at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. That contest will be broadcast on FOX Sports North Plus for the 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota presented by Wells Fargo. The line-up includes a full day of hockey beginning at 9AM, with a total of five games taking place in St. Cloud and St. Paul, concluding with the Wild game agai...
A 60-year-old Austin man is injured after colliding his dump truck with a bridge. It happened just before 8:30 last night.
State investigators say a Minneapolis police officer told authorities he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car he was driving moments before his partner shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911.
Minnesota health officials are investigating the source of an E. coli strain that has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl and hospitalized her older brother.
The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.
Leslie Paul Johnson of Madelia was sentenced on the second of five separate files in which he was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Watonwan County Attorney's Office
