Mankato Police Seeking Suspect In Friday Night Hit-And-Run

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition in Mankato last night.

According to Mankato Police, it happened at the intersection of North Second an Washington Streets just before 9:15 p.m. last night. The vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s black or dark-colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup with damage to the front grille and headlight areas.

Witnesses say the vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene, traveling southbound on North Second Street toward downtown Mankato. The 62-year-old male victim suffered severe injuries. He was taken to the local hospital and was later transferred by helicopter to Rochester, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8780.