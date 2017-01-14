Fire Damages Neighbor's, Closed Until Further Notice

A fire at Neighbor’s Italian Bistro causes significant damage to the restaurant early Saturday, Jan. 14.



According to a press release from the city, firefighters responded shortly after 5 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were coming out of the first-floor window, which is in the kitchen area of the restaurant according to the owner, Patrick Person.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire.

The cause is unknown and currently under investigation.

There's an estimated $250,000 in damages.

According to the owner, the restaurant is closed until further notice and will begin looking at their options after the weekend.

According to the restaurant's website, it opened in 2001. The previous restaurant in the building was owned and operated by Patrick and his brother Christopher's parents.

The offices for Mankato Independent Originals, which owners Neighbor's and several other area restaurants was also located in the building.

--KEYC News 12