KEYC - Hundreds Of Beers On Tap At The Craft Beer Expo

Hundreds Of Beers On Tap At The Craft Beer Expo

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

From ales to stouts and lagers and malts, the Mankato Craft Beer Expo has a beer to meet anyone's tastes.

This is the fifth year for the event allowing people to sample beers from nearly 50 breweries in Minnesota and across the country.

The sold out expo had 1600 people crowd into the Verizon Wireless Performing Arts Center to try hundreds of different brews.

Expo organizer Mark Opdahl said, "I love watching people come through, smiling; their eyes light up like on Christmas morning and the breweries getting to educate the consumer about their products so that when they do go to the liquor store, they know what they're buying."

The event also featured educational sessions about food pairings and home brewing.

?

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:11:51 GMT

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three Missing On Blue Earth River Found Safe

    Three Missing On Blue Earth River Found Safe

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:38:33 GMT

    According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.

    According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.

  • Fire Damages House In St. Peter

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:23:11 GMT

    Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter. As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station

    Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter. As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station

  • Motorcyclist Killed in McLeod County

    Motorcyclist Killed in McLeod County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:31:38 GMT

    A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County

    A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County

    •   