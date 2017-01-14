Hundreds Of Beers On Tap At The Craft Beer Expo

From ales to stouts and lagers and malts, the Mankato Craft Beer Expo has a beer to meet anyone's tastes.

This is the fifth year for the event allowing people to sample beers from nearly 50 breweries in Minnesota and across the country.

The sold out expo had 1600 people crowd into the Verizon Wireless Performing Arts Center to try hundreds of different brews.

Expo organizer Mark Opdahl said, "I love watching people come through, smiling; their eyes light up like on Christmas morning and the breweries getting to educate the consumer about their products so that when they do go to the liquor store, they know what they're buying."

The event also featured educational sessions about food pairings and home brewing.

