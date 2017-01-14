Youth Snowmobile Riders Learn To Stay Safe On The Trails

On a nice weekend, many snowmobile riders are itching to hit the trails.

For 11–year–old Logan Slater, this is a first step to achieving his goal.



Student Logan Slater said, "I'm thinking about buying a snowmobile in the future."

He's one of ten student's taking part in a snowmobile safety course in St. James, helping them not only dream about owning a snowmobile but also how to drive one.



Watonwan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Nachreiner said, "The proper hand signals to use when they're on their course to what side of the road, speed limits and general safety with the snowmobile."



Watonwan County Sheriff has been holding these safety classes for about ten years in partnership with the DNR and a local snowmobile club.



Student Cooper Olson said, "I wanted to be snowmobile certified so I knew what I was doing when I'm riding on a snowmobile."

It's not just helping them learn safety and maintenance but is required in order for these students to drive a snowmobile.

State law requires anyone born after December 31, 1976 take a certification course to operate a snowmobile in Minnesota.



Nachreiner said, "This being one of the most popular sports in Minnesota, want to make sure they're riding out safely and they know the laws so we don't have to encounter the later in other types of situation."



Now that they've completed the course, it means it's time to prepare for hitting the trails.



Slater said, "Because now I know how to drive one and now it will be fun to drive it with my friends."

