Youth Snowmobile Riders Learn To Stay Safe On The Trails

On a nice weekend, many snowmobile riders are itching to hit the trails.
For 11–year–old Logan Slater, this is a first step to achieving his goal.
Student Logan Slater said, "I'm thinking about buying a snowmobile in the future."
He's one of ten student's taking part in a snowmobile safety course in St. James, helping them not only dream about owning a snowmobile but also how to drive one.
Watonwan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Nachreiner said, "The proper hand signals to use when they're on their course to what side of the road, speed limits and general safety with the snowmobile."
Watonwan County Sheriff has been holding these safety classes for about ten years in partnership with the DNR and a local snowmobile club.
Student Cooper Olson said, "I wanted to be snowmobile certified so I knew what I was doing when I'm riding on a snowmobile."
It's not just helping them learn safety and maintenance but is required in order for these students to drive a snowmobile.
State law requires anyone born after December 31, 1976 take a certification course to operate a snowmobile in Minnesota.
Nachreiner said, "This being one of the most popular sports in Minnesota, want to make sure they're riding out safely and they know the laws so we don't have to encounter the later in other types of situation."
Now that they've completed the course, it means it's time to prepare for hitting the trails.
Slater said, "Because now I know how to drive one and now it will be fun to drive it with my friends."
--KEYC News 12
With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix. Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..
Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.
Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter. As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station
A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County
A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly videotaping a teen girl in the shower.
Minnesota health officials are investigating the source of an E. coli strain that has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl and hospitalized her older brother.
