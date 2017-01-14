KEYC - Pond Hockey Championship Returns to the Lake

Pond Hockey Championship Returns to the Lake

Fairmont, MN -

People in Fairmont took advantage of the gorgeous day by spending it on the lake playing some pond hockey, a Minnesota favorite.

"Because you get to be outdoors while playing your favorite sport," Carissa Newville, a two year hockey player said. But for the last two years, the Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship has had to move to a rink because of a lack of ice...This year, they were able to move to a new location– and finally get their hockey back on the lake.


"This is where pond hockey belongs, and you can see the energy for this event has definitely been rejuvenated by being able to be outside," Ian Bents, the event director said. More than 40 teams are competing in the three day tournament, from mites all the way to adult leagues. And on Saturday, they started at 8 in the morning, when it felt like just 11 below out!


"Minnesota hockey, 100 percent, just getting back to the basics. Pond, out on the lake, no lines, no off sides, no icing, just getting out there and playing some puck," Kris Olson, Fairmont Boys head coach said. 


"We become better skaters because the ice is bumpy and if we can master skating on this we can master skating on other ice," Alexis Newville said. 


And many on the ice will agree, the event is just so much better when out on the lake.


"However if you look around, this is exactly where the event belongs, and it's outside. The kids bundled up, the parents bundled up," Bents said.

The kids even have some fun costumes on, adding just another layer of fun to this pond hockey tournament.

"Just great, this is Minnesota hockey at it's finest. Whether you're up on the northern border or on the southern border," Olson said. 

