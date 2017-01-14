Sewing for Sight Helps Those in Guatemala

Sewing for Sight held their 6th annual fundraiser to help the Foundation for Saving Sight. The annual fundraiser hosted 60 sewing guests and a silent auction.

People also paid to see more than 200 quilts—most of which were sewed by four featured quilters.. who happen to all be sisters!

All of the money raised from today goes straight to the Foundation for Saving Sight, which provides routine eye exams for those living in Guatemala.



"I guess I think it's really just an honor to be able to help out. I mean all of us wear glasses, all of, myself and my three sisters, and this is for the people in Guatemala, to improve their eyesight. And so we were honored to be able to help out with that," Carol Waibel, one of the featured quilters said.



In the past the fundraiser has raised more than 50 thousand dollars. If you'd like to donate to Sewing for Sight there is still time.