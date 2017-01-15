MSU Men and Women Split With UMary on The Hardwood

Coming into the Saturday night, the MSU men's basketball team was riding a pretty good stretch winning seven of their last eight, including a 15 point win over Minot State on Friday.

The Mavericks were looking to win the weekend, and they should have had no problems with the Mary Marauders bringing their 6-11 record to Taylor Center...

The Mavs would find themselves trailing by 11 at halftime and it got worse in the 2nd half down 16 before Aarias Austin hits from outside the arc for three of his 11 points on the night to cut the deficit to 13.

MSU would chip away a little more as Cameron Kirksey stole the ball gives it to Austin who led the break, dishing to a cutting Jon Fuqua for the hoop and the harm...three points the old fashioned way and it was a ten point game. Fuqua would lead MSU with 24 points.

Mary would keep answering as Trevor Zacher hits for a three and the Mavericks would drop a bad one to the Marauders, 75-61.