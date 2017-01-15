KEYC - MSU Men and Women Split With UMary on The Hardwood

MSU Men and Women Split With UMary on The Hardwood

Posted: Updated:
By Erick Lind, Assignment Editor
Connect
MANKATO, MN -
Coming into the Saturday night, the MSU men's basketball team was riding a pretty good stretch winning seven of their last eight, including a 15 point win over Minot State on Friday.
The Mavericks were looking to win the weekend, and they should have had no problems with the Mary Marauders bringing their 6-11 record to Taylor Center...
The Mavs would find themselves trailing by 11 at halftime and it got worse in the 2nd half down 16 before Aarias Austin hits from outside the arc for three of his 11 points on the night to cut the deficit to 13.
MSU would chip away a little more as Cameron Kirksey stole the ball gives it to Austin who led the break, dishing to a cutting Jon Fuqua for the hoop and the harm...three points the old fashioned way and it was a ten point game.  Fuqua would lead MSU with 24 points.
Mary would keep answering as Trevor Zacher hits for a three and the Mavericks would drop a bad one to the Marauders, 75-61.
The MSU women went before the men, looking for their 2nd straight win.
The Mavericks got off to a strong start as LCWM grad Karina Schroeder outscored Mary single handed through the first six minutes, 6-5.and would finish with 17.  MSU would be up by 10 at the end of the first quarter and go on to win easily 77-52.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • MSU Football Reflects on Relationship With Vikings

    MSU Football Reflects on Relationship With Vikings

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:42:31 GMT

    Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship  from handing down jerseys  to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice. But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan. "We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your...

    Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship  from handing down jerseys  to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice. But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan. "We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your...

  • X Games Inspiring Local Skateboarders

    X Games Inspiring Local Skateboarders

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:45:05 GMT

    The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

    The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

  • MoonDogs Sweep Bucks, Win 6th Straight

    MoonDogs Sweep Bucks, Win 6th Straight

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:54:35 GMT

    Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.

    Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.

  • MoonDogs Win 5th Straight

    Saturday, July 15 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 03:38:45 GMT

    Offense explodes for 9 runs. 

    Offense explodes for 9 runs. 

  • MoonDogs Edge Loggers in Tight Contest

    MoonDogs Edge Loggers in Tight Contest

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:47:17 GMT

    Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.

    Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.

  • Riverbend Tennis Classic Kicks Off

    Riverbend Tennis Classic Kicks Off

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:45:50 GMT

    Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.

    Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.