Gopher Men's Basketball Falls To 0-2 As A Ranked Team

Tony Carr made two free throws with 5 seconds left to lift Penn State to a 52-50 win over No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday.

Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Payton Banks added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten) who recovered from a 32-22 halftime deficit.

It was Penn State's first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 17 against then-No. 4 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Reggie Lynch scored 12 points for the Golden Gophers (15-4, 3-3), who were outscored 26-15 over the final 17 minutes.

Minnesota led by as many as 14 in first half.