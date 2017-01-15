KEYC - Wild Win Wild One Over Dallas

Wild Win Wild One Over Dallas

Posted: Updated:
Dallas, TX -
Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead Saturday night.
    Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker's chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.
    Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.
    The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.
    Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.
    The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring 7 seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • MSU Football Reflects on Relationship With Vikings

    MSU Football Reflects on Relationship With Vikings

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:42:31 GMT

    Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship  from handing down jerseys  to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice. But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan. "We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your...

    Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship  from handing down jerseys  to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice. But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan. "We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your...

  • X Games Inspiring Local Skateboarders

    X Games Inspiring Local Skateboarders

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:45:05 GMT

    The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

    The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

  • MoonDogs Sweep Bucks, Win 6th Straight

    MoonDogs Sweep Bucks, Win 6th Straight

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-07-17 02:54:35 GMT

    Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.

    Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.

  • MoonDogs Win 5th Straight

    Saturday, July 15 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 03:38:45 GMT

    Offense explodes for 9 runs. 

    Offense explodes for 9 runs. 

  • MoonDogs Edge Loggers in Tight Contest

    MoonDogs Edge Loggers in Tight Contest

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:47:17 GMT

    Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.

    Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.

  • Riverbend Tennis Classic Kicks Off

    Riverbend Tennis Classic Kicks Off

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:45:50 GMT

    Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.

    Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.