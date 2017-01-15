Minnesota State Fair Raises Admission Cost

Admission cost for the Minnesota State Fair is going up by one dollar.

The State Fair announced that it will now cost 14 dollars for those ages 13 to 64 to enter the fair, while seniors and children ages 5 through 12 will be admitted for 11 dollars.

Kids under 5 can still get into the fair for free.

Advance tickets will cost 11 dollars for all ages.

State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer says the admission increase will be put toward rising costs in putting on the fair, guest services and facilities upkeep.

The State Fair's board of managers also approved 8 million dollars in improvements.

Those include a new elevator in the Grandstand, upgrades to the Swine Barn, two new information booths and a new performance space outside the Education Building.

--KEYC News 12