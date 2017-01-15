Mankato Joins Writers Resist Rally

"We are all human beings, regardless of our details, culture, language, race, whatever it might be," said Abdi Sabrie with the Mankato Islamic Center.



Open any history textbook and you'll see that these words reflect the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.



"It's as relevant as the day he said it 50 something years ago. He might as well be living today and talking to the issue of our current America," said Sabrie.



Which is why local writers are taking part in "Writers Resist" movement. as a way to spread King's message and many others throughout American history.



"The people that organized this event just brought in all sorts of people from the community who really believe in free speech and diversity. Those type of issues that are really foundational to our democracy," said MSU Mass Media Professor Rachael Hanel.



This is part of a larger, nationwide movement, that came out of a post–election Facebook post by the poet Erin Belieu. She wrote: "We will not give in to despair. We will come together and actively help make the world we want to live in."

Now, groups from 32 states across the country are taking part in the event, reflecting on the words of Dr. King and the First Amendment.



"It's such a foundational part of our society and I think that's why it's so important to actually hear about it and hear it being read," said Hanel.



Participants described the event as a way to use the power of words for unity.



"It's not optional. Our collective survival depends on it, our economic future depends on it. We have to come together," said Sabrie.



Hanel added, "We want it to go beyond these walls. We want people here today to hear what we have to say and go and have conversations with people outside of this environment."



