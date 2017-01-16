Growing Number Of Minnesota Seniors Using Food Stamps

Data from the state Department of Human Services shows the number of older Minnesotans who use food stamps is on the rise.

Last year, a record 58 percent of eligible seniors in Minnesota were enrolled in the program. That's more than 50,000 people. And those ages 65 or older are now the fastest-growing segment of food stamp recipients in the state.

A decade ago, just one-third of eligible seniors were enrolled. The Star Tribune reports that outreach to seniors and a streamlined enrollment process have been some factors in the increase. In addition, the number of seniors has doubled since the Great Recession ended in 2009.

The increase also reflects a shift in attitudes toward the federal benefit, which no longer carries the stigma it did years ago.